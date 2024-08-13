A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ussa, Donga and Takum, Mark Useni, has called on the Taraba and Benue state governments to collaborate and end killings and kidnappings in their states.

Mr Useni made the call in a statement he made available to journalists on Tuesday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The call followed the killing of six commuters along the Takum- Wukari road on Monday morning, an incident that Mr Useni described as “barbaric”.

“This unfortunate incident is coming a few weeks after the Chief of Chanchanji was murdered together with his son on the same road.

“My heart goes out to the families of the six victims of the dastard act. These criminal elements have also evolved a wicked strategy of following local farmers to their farms to kidnap for ransom, a situation which will aggravate the hunger being experienced in the land.

“I want to call on communities along the Taraba/ Benue border to step up local intelligence and vigilance to make work easy for security agencies in protecting the areas.

“I also wish to implore strong synergy between the Taraba and Benue governments towards tackling the hydra-headed problem.

“As a representative of the people, I am already reaching out to my colleagues of the two Federal Constituencies on the Benue side to offer our support to the two Governors towards securing our people.

Mr Useni thanked Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba for his action towards security concerns.

NAN recalls that six commuters along Takum, Wukari road were ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen on Monday morning.

(NAN)

