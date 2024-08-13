President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Mbasogo.

A statement by spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday said President Tinubu would hold meetings with Mr Mbasogo, and sign agreements on oil and gas and security.

“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, and others who will sign agreements and review opportunities to improve bilateral relations,” Mr Ngelale said.

(NAN)

