President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Mbasogo.
A statement by spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday said President Tinubu would hold meetings with Mr Mbasogo, and sign agreements on oil and gas and security.
“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, and others who will sign agreements and review opportunities to improve bilateral relations,” Mr Ngelale said.
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999