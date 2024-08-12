Suspected kidnappers have abducted two Chinese expatriates identified as Chen Wenguang and Liang Ding, in the Kémta/Abule-Owu area along Onigbedu Road in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the expatriates, who are affiliated with Good One Carton company situated in the area, left the company around 1:45 p.m. on Monday to visit their friends without any security operatives.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Omolola Odutola, said the kidnappers had contacted the company to demand a ransom for their release.

“The company’s security supervisor reported that one of the expatriates called to inform him that Mssrs Wenguang and Ding had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding money in exchange for their release.

“Our operatives in the Ewekoro Division, with the assistance of local vigilantes, military personnel from the Social Orientation and Safety Corps, local hunters, and other security groups, thoroughly searched the entire Kémta village forest for the duo but were unable to find them,” she said.

She added that efforts were ongoing to secure their release.

