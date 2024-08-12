Türkiye said on Monday it had increased the departure fee for Turkish citizens flying to international destinations by 233 per cent to enhance tax revenue.
According to the Turkish Revenue Administration, citizens travelling abroad on international flights are now to pay 500 Turkish liras ($14.89) for the exit tax stamp starting at midnight.
To prevent potential inconveniences at border crossings, the administration has allowed travellers to make the fee payments in advance and introduced an online option.
The tax package, which includes raising the departure fee from 150 liras to 500 liras, was previously approved by the parliament.
|
The fee was 50 liras between 2019 and 2022 and was increased to 150 liras in March 2022.
Press reports indicate that 1.31 billion liras (39 million dollars) were collected from departure fees in 2023.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999