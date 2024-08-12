A group, Niger Delta Budget Monitoring Group (NDEBUMOG), has cautioned Nigerians against agitation for military takeover as part of the demands for good governance.

It also asked the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for citizens to breathe and exercise their rights.

The group stated these in a communique issued at the end of its two-day civic space protection training held in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom capital.

The communique, sent to PREMIUM TIMES, was signed by the group’s Chief Executive Officer, George-Hill Anthony, and a Member-Nigeria Civic Space Protection Alliance, Stiv Obodoekwe.

Some protesters waved Russian flags and called for military intervention during the nationwide protest against hardship and bad governance in Kaduna, Kano and some other northern states.

The 10-day protest, which began on 1 August, ended on 10 August.

The Police and the Nigerian government had condemned the action, describing it as treasonable and punishable under Nigerian law.

The group encouraged Nigerians to persevere in democratic governance irrespective of the challenges because it is the best form of government.

“We caution all those advocating for regime change through the military. Democracy, no matter how bad, is better than a minute of military rule. Nigeria should be a democratic model in Africa, irrespective of the ups and downs of it,” the communique reads partly.

Citizens interest

NDEBUMOG also advocated for adequate protection of human rights as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

It called on the government to prioritise the basic human rights of Nigerians and their interest before the formation of government policies.

“Government has a duty to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens always. Government should, therefore, begin to create an enabling environment for citizens to breathe and exercise their rights.

“Considering the importance of human rights and civic space to the survival of democracy, we call on the government to prioritise citizens’ interest and human rights/civic space protection in its agenda, policies and actions.

“Government should take serious steps aimed at ensuring democratic freedom, safeguarding of civic space, human rights and rule of law. Government should allow citizens to exercise their rights of freedom of expression,” it said.

Investigate human rights abuses

The group also urged the Nigerian government to ensure proper investigation of reported cases of abuse of human rights on Nigerians and also ensured that all the perpetrators are prosecuted.

“Authorities should ensure Incidents of rights violations and civic space suppression are properly investigated and state actors found culpable should be brought to book.

“Tiers of government in Nigeria should wake up to their constitutional duty of protecting human rights by providing basic amenities to lessen the suffering and hardship citizens are subjected to daily. Such will reduce tensions that often force citizens to embark on agitations.

“A safe and conducive civic space is an indication of a functional democracy, hence, the government in power should not toy with this critical element for a sustainable democracy.”

NDEBUMOG lamented that insecurity has continued to worsen across the country, despite huge allocations to security annually.

According to the group, insecurity has worsened civic space challenges, as authorities often harp on it to trample on the rights of citizens, especially on freedom of expression, free movement and peaceful assembly.

