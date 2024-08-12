The Lufthansa Group is extending its flight cancellations to the Middle East for another week from Monday.

The company announced in Frankfurt on Monday that all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil will be suspended until August 21.

The group’s companies will also avoid using the airspace over Iraq and Iran.

The previous flight suspension was in place until Tuesday.

This decision is in response to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, which have raised concerns about the conflict spreading beyond the Gaza Strip.

Lufthansa is offering free cancellations to travellers with tickets up to and including 31 August.

The flight suspension applies to all of the group’s airlines, including Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, as well as cargo and passenger aircraft.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

