The Lufthansa Group is extending its flight cancellations to the Middle East for another week from Monday.
The company announced in Frankfurt on Monday that all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil will be suspended until August 21.
The group’s companies will also avoid using the airspace over Iraq and Iran.
The previous flight suspension was in place until Tuesday.
This decision is in response to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, which have raised concerns about the conflict spreading beyond the Gaza Strip.
Lufthansa is offering free cancellations to travellers with tickets up to and including 31 August.
The flight suspension applies to all of the group’s airlines, including Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, as well as cargo and passenger aircraft.
(dpa/NAN)
