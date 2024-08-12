Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has warned chairpersons of local government councils against sabotaging state government contracts in their domains.

He also warned the chairpersons against diverting items meant to empower the people.

Mr Nwifuru handed down the warning on Sunday in Abakaliki during a Church Service at the Government House Chapel.

He said those sabotaging government contracts in their domains should stop forthwith.

The governor called on town unions and others who are part of the community development process to supervise jobs in their areas to ensure they align with the government’s specifications.

“If you are a coordinator or a local government chairman and live in Abakaliki and hardly go to the village, don’t expect people to follow you.

“You must work in the interest of the people. Our youths need your attention.

“So, as a coordinator, you should be executing projects not less than N10 million monthly and chairmen are supposed to execute projects of not less than N20 million every month,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru commended the youths in Ebonyi for not joining the recent nationwide protest against economic hardship.

“They didn’t protest because we are perfect. They encouraged us to do more. It is a challenge for us as government officials to ensure we do more.

The governor told the youths to protect public facilities in their areas.

(NAN)

