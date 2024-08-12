The police in Edo State, south-south Nigeria, have detained a 14-year-old boy accused of raping a minor in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident happened in the Sobe community, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.
The teenager was said to have lured the survivor into his room, where he defiled her.
A source told NAN that the suspect was detained after the victim’s father reported the case at the police station in the area.
The source said that the survivor’s father later went back to the police station requesting to withdraw the case with a claim that he had reached an agreement with the family of the accused to settle the matter.
However, the police, according to the source, said they had transferred the case to the police headquarters in Benin.
When contacted, the police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident.
Mr Yamu said the matter had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department.
(NAN)
