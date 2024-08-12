The police in Taraba State have arrested a 42-year-old housewife, Ngozi Onwuasoalya, for allegedly burning the lips of her eight-year-old stepgrandson, Julius Chinecherim.
The acting police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Kwache, confirmed her arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday in Jalingo, the state capital.
Mr Kwache said the case was before the criminal investigation department while the culprit was in custody at the Wukari division.
The boy, on admission at the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Wukari, had his lips burned with firewood for misplacing N500.
The police arrested the woman on Wednesday following a tip-off from concerned community members.
The Chairman of Wukari Local Government, Samaila Dauda, also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.
“The authorities have acted quickly in response to the situation, and the accused is currently in detention,” Mr Dauda said.
Mr Dauda said the accused woman would be charged in court soon.
Community members who spoke with our reporter demanded justice for the lad.
One of them, Julius Iliya, urged the state government and child protection organisations to intervene.
He called for measures to protect vulnerable children in the state against domestic abuse.
