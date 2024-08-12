Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned the assassination of Chris Terfa, a humanitarian worker, by unknown persons on Friday in Makurdi.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Terfa was a prominent health rights advocate and leader in Nigeria’s development sector.
He was also the National Chairperson of the National Key Population Health and Rights Network (NKPHRN) and the Concerned Youth for Development Initiative (CYDI) Executive Director.
Mr Terfa was killed on Friday evening at his office complex along Nyesom Wike Road, Makurdi, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.
The governor, accompanied by some top officials, visited the family of the deceased on Sunday.
He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.
Mr Alia recalled the deceased’s significant contributions to the health and human rights sectors, particularly his advocacy for vulnerable populations in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
He commended the prompt actions of the divisional police officer of E Division, Daniel Ezeala, and his team and charged them to arrest and prosecute the culprits.
Mr Alia assured Benue residents that the state government was committed to ensuring that justice was served. (NAN)
