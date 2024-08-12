A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has accused one of his colleagues in the House, Ado Doguwa, of being responsible for the feud among political elites in Kano State.

Mr Jibirin, the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), made the allegation in a statement by his media aide, Sani Paki, on Sunday.

Mr Doguwa, on his part, represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency on the platform for All Progressives Congress (APC). He was accused of the murder of three people believed to be members of the NNPP during the 2023 general election.

He was arraigned at a Federal High Court, Abuja, but the judge, D.U. Okorowo, cleared him of the allegation on the ground that there was no evidence against him.

Deepening feud in Kano

Mr Jibirin, in his statement, alleged that Mr Doguwa’s actions and “insultive” utterances approach to politics is deepening the feud among political leaders in Kano.

He said Mr Doguwa’s action is preventing a peaceful atmosphere among leaders and residents of the state.

“Doguwa has repeatedly tried so hard to drag others, especially his party leaders into the issues I raised with him as a result of his constant false and unwarranted attacks and insults to Kwankwaso. The reality is that, this matter is about Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, him and him alone.

“It is about his reckless, insultive ulterances and divisive character which he deploys to malign Kwankwaso and deepen the feud in Kano.

“Today, Doguwa stands tall as one of the biggest obstacles to the peace in Kano. This may be a symptom of poor upbringing, he must therefore be cultured and put into his senses,” Mr Jibirin said.

The federal lawmaker warned that if Mr Doguwa continues with his utterances, it may have negative consequences on the atmosphere of the state.

“I have never denied nor hidden my relationship with the President. I was one of his early campaign managers before reuniting with my mentor and the man who nurtured and supported me and many others including Doguwa in politics, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. I will never be detered from defending Kwankwaso, Governor Abba and the government of Kano State from predators like Doguwa.

“A peaceful Kano or otherwise, will have consequences on the country. I strongly believe people like Doguwa are the biggest enemies of his party and the president because of such delibrate divisive and reckless actions and utterances which is deepening the already tensed atmosphere in Kano.”

Threat to NNPP

Responding to the allegation, Mr Doguwa, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream, said Mr Jibrin’s allegations are baseless.

He said he was considered a threat to the NNPP in the state because of his political achievements.

“I am only a major threat to the erratic NNPP government and to the self acclaimed NNPP national chairman, Rabiu kwankwaso, (who is of course my political mate and a colleague in the 3rd Republic of the National Assembly).

“The NNPP government in Kano State is wallowing in the pool of failure, as it has done nothing to develop the economic and social wellbeing of the people and the state, but is instead chasing shadows and playing the politics of vendetta and vengeance,” Mr Doguwa said.

