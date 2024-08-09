The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 25-member National Reconciliation Committee (NRC), chaired by Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the appointment of the members of the committee was approved by the party National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to the lists released by the party National Working Committee (NWC), has Ibrahim Dankwambo, a senator and former governor of Gombe State as Secretary, and Emmanuel Ogidi as member.

Other members are Chibudom Nwuche, Bello Gusau, Ben Obi, Tunde Ogbeha, Shuaibu Isa Lau, Esther Uduehi, Zainab Kure, Kabiru Turaki and Mutia Ladoja.

Others are Abimbola Ogunkelu, Ude Oko-Chukwu, Boyelayefa Debekeme, Eddy Olafeso, Dan Ulasi, Abdulsamad Dasuki, Segun Showunmi, Amina Faruk, Hamza Koshe and Mike Ikoku, Jumoke Akinjide, Bisi Fakayode, and Anicho Okoro as the administrative secretary.

Mr Ologunagba said that the committee would be inaugurated on a date to be communicated in due course.

He urged PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to remain focused and committed to the vision, principles, aspirations and stability of the PDP and the nation.

