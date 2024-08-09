Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh, has addressed the controversy surrounding the “borrowed” bicycle used by Nigerian cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye at the Paris Olympic Games.

Ukpeseraye, the only African cyclist among 30 competitors, sparked a social media frenzy after thanking the German team for lending her a bicycle due to a lack of the required equipment.

Due to the short notice of me competing at the keirin & Sprint, #teamNigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks. In d spirit of sportsmanship the German team @bunddeutscherradfahr came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle.

In a statement, the Minister explained:

“My attention has been called to a post on social media by Ese Ukpeseraye. After reading the post and some follow-up comments, I swung into action. Ese’s post seems to have been grossly misunderstood, perhaps also because it didn’t seem to give proper context to the matter in perspective.”

The Minister clarified that Team Nigeria had initially qualified for a road race in cycling and was fully prepared with the necessary equipment. However, two weeks ago, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) reallocated additional slots to Nigeria, including the keirin and individual sprint events, which required different equipment.

“For this track race reallocated to Team Nigeria, a very special equipment (approved specifically for the Olympic track game) is used. It’ll take months to have it delivered after ordering and making payment. To therefore get Ese to compete, the Federation through Ese’s Club in Europe and working with a German-owned Company, got a ‘Track Bike’ for our cycler Ese.”

The Minister emphasized that Ukpeseraye will compete in the individual sprint event on 9 August , for which she originally qualified.

“Tomorrow (Friday), the 9th of August 2024, Ese will race in an individual sprint, the race she originally qualified for.”

Meanwhile, despite the heartbreaks and unfavourable results in Paris Nigeria’s Sports Minister has demanded continued support for the country’s athletes as he insists they’re indeed giving their all to make Nigeria proud.

In a post on his social media pages on Thursday, the Minister highlighted some of the positives and landmark achievements even if they did not translate into medals.

He wrote: Our athletes are giving their best and making us proud. D’Tigress made the nation proud, and there’s no shame in losing to the world’s number 1 ranked team. They struck a high note and made a statement even at the quarterfinal match with 74 – 88. The first African team ever to get to the quarter-finals, they have moved four ranks up on the power ranking table. We are proud of them. Their games have been spectacular.

Ese Ukpeseraye was the only African cyclist amongst the 30 cyclists at the Olympics. Uchenna Ogazi, after 36 years, made the finals of the men’s 400m race, and Favour Ofili had a good run and has shown great dexterity.

With barely two days left at the Paris Olympic Games, many are still optimistic the country will make it to the medals table.

