The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaduna and Zaria cities on Monday.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, after a thorough review of the security situation in Kaduna and Zaria towns and environs, has unanimously agreed to relax the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Monday.

“By this review, the curfew will now be in effect from 6 pm to 8 am daily.

“This implies that citizens may move freely and carry out their legitimate activities between 8 am and 6 pm, and will revert to the curfew from 6 pm to 8 am.”

Mr Aruwan said the council is committed to the peace and security of the state and will continue to take all steps deemed necessary for their preservation.

He further stated that the security forces would continue to enforce the curfew from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

”They will be decisive in confronting actions which may lead to a breakdown of law and order during the periods of movement as well as restriction.

“This is with effect from Thursday, 8 Aug,” he said.

