Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has lifted a 25-year embargo on employment in the state civil service.

Erasmus Ekpang, the commissioner for information, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Wednesday.

While noting that the last time mass employment took place in the service was in 1999, Mr Ekpang said 2,000 people would be recruited in the first phase.

He said the recruitment exercise, which would begin immediately, will be carried out across all the Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“The immediate past administration tried to employ but when the present government came in, lots of flaws were discovered in that exercise.

“As we speak, the state civil service is almost depleted, and we are indeed happy that the governor has considered it necessary to recruit at this point in time,” he stated.

When asked if the state will pay the N70,000 minimum wage, the commissioner said, “That will be considered at the appropriate time”.

In another development, Mr Otu has commended the people of the state for not participating in the nationwide protest against economic hardship.

He specifically commended youths for allowing peace to reign in Cross River.

