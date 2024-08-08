Nigeria’s leading beverage brand 7Up, is proud to announce Boluwatife Akinola as its 14th recipient of the prestigious 7Up Harvard Business School (HBS) scholarship award. Ms Akinola was unveiled at an exclusive ceremony held at SBC’s head office in Ijora, Lagos.

The fully funded MBA scholarship at the prestigious Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States, is awarded each year by Seven-Up Bottling Company to a Nigerian resident in Nigeria who must have been admitted to HBS for an MBA programme but unable to fund it.

The recipient screening and selection goes through a thorough and rigorous competitive process upon which a winner is selected based on a set of criteria by the management of Seven Up Bottling Company.

Nkemdirm Agboti, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, SBC, in her welcome speech commended the Chairman of SBC, Mr. Faysal El-Khalil for birthing the 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship initiative while also appreciating the efforts of the Managing Director, Mr. Ziad Maalouf for sustaining and building on the initiative.

The Chief Marketing Officer, SBC, Norden Thurston, in his comments said that the initiative is one of SBC’s proofs to continually inspire and empower young Nigerians by investing in the education of future leaders of the country. “By providing ordinary Nigerians an extraordinary access and exposure to one of the world’s leading educational institutions, we are not only equipping young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge needed to make a substantial impact on our society but also inspiring them in driving innovation and change in diverse sectors for a better society.

The 7Up Harvard Business School scholarship established in 2010 to commemorate SBC’s 50th anniversary has successfully awarded 14 receipts and now grown to become a testament to SBC’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to giving back to the society where it has been operating since October 1, 1960.

Restating its commitment to this initiative, the Managing Director, Ziad Maalouf, noted that the initiative has been designed to nurture a pool of globally educated Nigerians who will contribute significantly to the nation’s development. Mr. Maalouf in a charge to the recipient inspired her to “Go, spread your wings, learn and develop. However, important to return home to make a difference in Nigeria and SBC will support you in making a difference” By empowering young minds like yourself, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

Since its inception, the scholarship has recognized and supported the following outstanding individuals who have gone on to achieve remarkable successes: Misan Rewane the maiden recipient of the scholarship in 2010 is fully involved in upscaling the employability skills of fresh graduates across West Africa through her organization- West African Vocational Education(WAVE).

Other past recipients who are doing amazing things and adding value to the society are: Olujimi Williams (2012), Mayowa Kuyoro (2013), Oluwasola Olaniyan(2014), Bankole Makanjuola(2015), Chidozie Ibekwe(2016), Ahmed Alimi(2017), Olunma Izejiobi (2018), Uzoma Anyanwa (2019), Abdul-Rahman Buhari (2020), Desayo Ajisegiri (2021), Dafi Rogers-Halliday(2022) and Oreoluwa Agunbiade(2023).

Expressing her gratitude, Boluwatife Akinola, the 2024 recipient, said: “I am deeply honored to receive the 7Up Harvard Business School scholarship. This opportunity is a dream come true, and I am committed to using my education to make a significant impact in Nigeria by returning to contribute my quota in reducing the number of out of school children in Nigeria. I am grateful to SBC for believing in my potential and providing me with this platform to contribute to the betterment of our society.”

As a business, Seven Up Bottling Company continues to guarantee a greener future for our beloved Naija by inspiring and enabling young Nigerians through various similar initiatives such as SME Scale Up, Pepsi Football Academy and Pepsi Music Academy amongst others.

