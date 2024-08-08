Residents of Iyani Akoko, in Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo State, have been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of two commercial motorcycle operators by suspected robbers.

The killings, which occurred separately on Tuesday, involved one Dada Jatto, 28, and another whose identity is not yet known.

Witnesses said Mr Jatto was reported missing three days before his body was found.

His mutilated body and damaged phone were found near Arigidi, along Okeagbe road without his motorbike.

The other victim was reportedly lured to a hideout between Ikare and Arigidi where his head was smashed.

It was gathered that before he gave up the ghost he was able to describe his assailant.

Vigilante groups and other security agents reportedly arrested the suspect at Akunu Akoko, a border town of Kogi State.

Police Public Relations Officer Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident, saying an investigation was ongoing.

