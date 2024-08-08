A Catholic priest in the Wukari Diocese of Taraba State, Richard Unom, was on Monday allegedly beaten by Nigerian soldiers at his Cathedral in Ikyaior, Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

The priest said he and his cook, Terhemen Cornelius, were brutalised by the soldiers.

Mr Unom, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Jalingo on Wednesday when he narrated their experience to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The soldiers tortured me and my cook and even threatened to kill us, despite my plea and proof of identity as a Catholic priest.

“I just reported to my new station at the All Saints Pastoral Centre on Friday, 2 August 2024 and on Monday, 5 August around 9:am I saw six hilux vans load of army personnel and motorcycles in the church premises and I approached them and introduced myself as a priest in charge of the church.

“I tried to enquire from them what was happening and they told me they were on a mission in the area in search of criminals.

“One of them requested for water which I asked one of the altar boys to give him. I then went inside to prepare because I was heading for Wukari town to buy a few things. It was while I was inside that I heard my cook crying and calling on me for help.

“I quickly stepped out and found him on the ground while the soldiers were mercilessly beating him. I cried out that he was my cook.

“I kept appealing to them to leave him and I repeated to them that I am a priest and one of them shouted ‘you are a priest so what’?

“Before I realised what was happening, I saw myself on the ground with more than three soldiers on me.

“They were targeting my face and I quickly turned and faced the ground. One of them came to my rescue and that was how I was spared from severe injuries.

“They destroyed one of the eyes of my cook, Mr Cornelius. We are currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo for treatment because the eye is completely damaged,” he narrated.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Jalingo, Oni Olubodunde, said those behind the said operation were not from the 6 Brigade.

“I am aware of the incident but those behind the incident are not personnel of our brigade and I doubt if they are even true army personnel,” Mr Olubodunde said.

When contacted the acting police spokesperson in Taraba, Gambo Kwache, said she was not aware of the incident.

