Nigeria’s Olympic campaign at the Paris 2024 Games continued on a disappointing note as Odunayo Adekuoroye suffered an agonizing quarterfinal loss in the women’s 57kg wrestling event on Thursday.
This setback adds to the country’s overall poor outing at the Games.
Adekuoroye had earlier shown promise by winning her second-round bout against Fouzia Aouissi via Victory by Injury (VIN).
However, her quarterfinal match against China’s Kexin Hong ended in heartbreak.
|
Despite leading 4-0 at one point, Adekuoroye was unable to maintain her advantage as Hong staged a remarkable comeback, scoring eight points in quick succession to win the fight 10-8.
The loss is a significant blow to Nigeria’s medal hopes in wrestling.
Adekuoroye’s only chance of redemption now lies in the repechage, but only if Hong advances to the final.
The Nigerian wrestling community will be holding its breath, hoping for a Chinese victory to give Adekuoroye another shot at Olympic glory.
Earlier on Tuesday, Nigerians watched helplessly as another bright medal prospect slipped away when Tokyo Olympic Games Silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu was defeated in her bronze medal fight.
