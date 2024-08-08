Team Nigeria’s struggles at the Paris Olympic Games continued on Thursday as both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams failed to qualify for the final.
In the men’s heat 1, the Nigerian quartet of Favour Ashe, Kanyinsola Ajayi, Alaba Akintola, and Usheoritse Itsekiri finished 7th with a Season’s Best of 38.20s, behind South Africa (37.94s) and the USA (37.47s).
In the women’s heat 2, the Nigerian team of Justina Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Tima Godbless finished 6th with a Season’s Best of 42.70s, missing out on both an automatic and fastest losers spot.
The team’s performance, although disappointing, shows promise for future growth.
In another event, Nigeria’s Edose Ibadin missed out on a semifinal spot in the men’s 800m, finishing 7th in his Repechage heat with a time of 1:49.09.
Botswana’s Kethobogile Haingura took the automatic spot with a time of 1:45.52, with a spot in the final.
