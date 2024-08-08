The police in Niger State have recovered 15 pump action rifles from suspected gunrunners in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shawulu Danmamman, stated this at a press briefing where he paraded 23 suspected criminals at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

He said a police patrol team of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit attached to the State Criminals Investigations Department (SCID), Minna, was on routine patrol duty along the Maikunkele-Tegina road, Minna, on 4 August, when it intercepted a red Toyota Corolla car with Registration No. DKA 877 HJ.

“The vehicle was intercepted with three occupants, including the driver, and in the course of interrogation, surprisingly on the guise to ease themselves, the occupants took to their heels and upon the search of the vehicle, fifteen (15) automatic pump action rifles were found with thirty (30) cartridges concealed in a sack in the vehicle,” Mr Danmamman said.

READ ALSO: Niger police parade 23 suspects over violent protest in Tafa

He said that concerted efforts were being made to track the vehicle’s owner and arrest the suspects.

The police chief said the case was still under investigation by the SCID Minna.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

