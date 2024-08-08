Bayero University, Kano, has resumed academic activities following the return of normalcy after the #EndBadGovernance protest.
The university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
Mr Garba said the university resumed complete academic activities following the relaxation of the curfew imposed by the Kano State Government from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The Management has directed all staff to resume normal duty. Lectures and other academic activities are to resume with caution.
|
“However, all University activities should end by 5:00 p.m. pending further development.”
The official statement stated that heads of departments and units are to ensure strict compliance with these directives.
The announcement on the resumption of academic activities in the school came a day after the school’s authorities suspended its activities as the #EndBadGovernance protest resulted in looting and loss of lives in the state.
The protesters were chased off the streets in Kano State after wanton looting and destruction of properties.
The state government relaxed the restrictions on movements from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. following the improvement of security and resumption of businesses in the state.
