The Oyo State Government has released the results of the computer-based tests for recruitment of prospective teachers into its Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

According to the Commission, about 9,000 candidates who sat for the tests scored above the 50 per cent cut-off mark and are eligible for a screening interview on 14 August.

This was contained in a statement by the chairperson of the Commission, Akinade Alamu.

Mr Alamu said the successful candidates will be interviewed within one week, beginning from 14 August to 22 August.

He disclosed that the interview panels, which will be led by both serving and retired Permanent Secretaries, will be divided into 10 groups of five members each.

He encouraged all candidates to log into their portal , as the results have been uploaded there.

Mr Alamu reiterated the Commission’s commitment to improving educational services in the state, stating that the interview for candidates in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Geography will take place on 14 August.

He listed other schedules to include: 15 August 2024 – English, Physics, Health Education, Technical Drawing, Music and French.

On 16 August, Basic Science, Home Economics, Computer Science; and on 19 August – Commerce, Christian Religious Studies, Islamic Religious Studies, Literature in English and Guidance and Counselling.

On 20 August – Social Studies, Business Studies, and Food and Nutrition; 21 August – Economics, Government, Finance and Account, Fine Arts, and History; and 22 August – Agricultural Science, Yoruba and Arabic.

Mr Alamu urged all candidates to bring their credentials, local government of origin certificate, date of birth certificate, and other necessary documents for the interview.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Oyo State Government planned to offer employment to 10,500 teaching and non-teaching staff in primary and secondary schools within the state.

