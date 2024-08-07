PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW BOARD OF THE TERTIARY EDUCATION TRUST FUND
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to serve on the board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund):
(1) Alhaji Aminu Masari — Chairman
(2) Senator Sani Danladi — Member

(3) Mr. Sunday Adepoju — Member
(4) Mr. Nurudeen Adeyemi — Member
(5) Mrs. Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu — Member
(6) Mr. Turaki Ibrahim — Member
(7) Mr. Aboh Eduyok — Member
The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 6, 2024
