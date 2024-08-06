The regional and political bloc of West African countries, ECOWAS, has condemned the violence that has trailed the #Endbadgovernance protests in Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, the bloc said it was closely monitoring the protests and deeply regretted reports of violence.

ECOWAS described as unfortunate the death of some protesters as well as alleged looting and destruction of public and private properties.

The commission said it recognises citizens’ right to peaceful protests, as guaranteed by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

However, it urges the “protesters and all stakeholders” to heed President Bola Tinubu’s call for “inclusive dialogue for the resolution of all grievances and the preservation of peace and security in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region at large.”

On Sunday, the president called for an end to the demonstrations and invited the young Nigerians for dialogue. But he has not made concrete offers in response to the protesters’ demands.

Several groups have also urged the protesters to accede to the president’s overture. As of Tuesday, the protests have slowed down in Abuja and Lagos.

The curfew in some northern cities has also been slowed down.

ECOWAS extended “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and sympathizes with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the losses” in the protests.

