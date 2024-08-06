On Tuesday, the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, approved the advancement of primary school teachers in the state from grade level 15 to grade level 16 with immediate effect.

A statement by the Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Femi Akinwumi, said the approval was given “to bring the primary school teachers in the state to a parallel peak with their counterparts in the civil service.”

According to the statement, Oyebanji’s continuous provision of incentives to primary school teachers in the state was in fulfilment of his vision of shared prosperity for all categories of the state’s workforce.

The statement added that the governor will continue to support the teachers at all levels by providing them with a conducive teaching-learning environment to motivate them for effective service delivery.

It enjoined them to work harder to sustain the present level of development in the state’s education sector, which has earned the state its nickname as the ”fountain of knowledge and land of honour.”

It would be recalled that Mr Oyebanji had started the disbursement of cars and housing loans for primary school teachers in the state a couple of months ago, among several other incentives.

He said the move was part of the steps to review the policy that had hitherto discriminated against primary school teachers in favour of their counterparts in the civil service.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

