The Nigerian duo of Ella Onojuvwevwo and Udodi Onwuzurike are through to the semifinal of the women’s 400m and 200m events, respectively, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Onojuvwevwo made it to the semifinal after winning Heat One of the repechage on Tuesday, finishing ahead of other athletes from Poland, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Guyana, and India.
Despite their vast portfolio, youngster Ella finished the race in 50.59 seconds, some seconds off her personal best.
Former World Junior champion Onwuzurike also got his qualification for the semifinal of men’s 200m secured after winning Heat One of the repechage rounds.
|
Onwuzuruike clocked a time of 20.51s, holding off Italy’s Diego Pettorossi (2nd in 20.53s) to ensure he wouldn’t have to wait for the next two fastest spots.
Repechage is a contest in which the best-placed of those who failed to qualify from the heats get another chance to compete for a place in the next round.
As it stands, Nigeria is hopeful of medals in the long jump, 200 metres and wrestling events.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999