The FCT Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to address issues which led to the nationwide protest.

The association’s chairman, Charles Ugwuanyi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

According to him, the issue that led to the protest is hunger, occasioned by the cost of food that is biting Nigerians hard.

”We are calling on the president to make the economy friendly so the Nigerian will be able to put food on their table,” he said.

He also urged Mr Tinubu to review the security situation in the country, which he said was seriously affected by so many things.

“In recent times, President Tinubu’s desire to rescue the country from so many issues that have bedevilled it has thrown severe hardship on Nigerians.

“In spite of his efforts, the hunger and unbearable conditions in many parts of the country persisted, fueling public discontent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The dire economic situation has led many to view protests as a necessary outlet for their frustrations; such action also threatens the national security of the country,” he said.

Mr Ugwuanyi said Nigerians were hungry and the government should wake up to its responsibility and rescue the country.

”Government must address the main issue of hunger and cost of food.

“The president should address all these challenges and other economy-related issue like the cost of fuel that is injecting pains on the people,” Mr Ugwuanyi said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

