Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has unveiled former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke as the new head coach of Heartland Football Club.

Heartland Football Club, formerly known as Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC, is owned by the Imo State Government.

For the third time in its history, the club was relegated from the country’s top division, the Nigeria Professional Football League, in June this year after finishing 19th on the table.

It was relegated from the top-flight division for the first time in 2016.

The unveiling

Mr Uzodinma, while unveiling Mr Amuneke on Monday, said the decision to appoint the former Super Eagles star was borne out of the state government’s resolve to revive the football club.

A video clip of the unveiling ceremony was uploaded on the governor’s official Facebook page on Monday evening.

“Recently, we saw that the Heartland Football Club is going down the drain,” he said, apparently referring to the recent poor performances of the club which resulted in its relegation.

“So, we decided to satisfy the yearnings of our people and improve and stimulate enthusiasm that usually greet the successes of Heartland Football Club by reorganising the administrative structure and also strengthening the manpower and management strength of the club,” the governor stated.

Mr Uzodinma said, to address the club’s poor run of form, the government resolved to go for “a home grown solution,” which resulted in the appointment of Mr Amuneke, who hails from the state.

Setting target

The governor said his administration recognised Mr Amuneke’s exploits in his coaching career before hiring him.

“I have given as one of the targets to the leadership that you will not only win the (Nigerian) premiership, you must go for the continental league,” he said.

“I am also committed to ensuring that Heartland becomes what it used to be – the days they were among the top three or four in the National League table.

“As a kind of alteration to the operating organogram, we decided to get the coach to report to the governor straight,” Mr Uzodinma said.

‘I’ll turn Heartland FC around’

Speaking shortly after being unveiled, Mr Amuneke promised the governor that he and other members of the coaching team would do their best to revive the club.

“Your excellency, I am promising you that, on behalf of myself and my team, we are going to do our best to make sure to turn the situation of Heartland,” he said.

The 53-year-old new coach narrated how he stunned many critics and helped Tanzania to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations after about 39 years.

“So, your excellency. You can be rest assured. I will make sure that with your support, we will bring Heartland to where it belongs,” he assured.

