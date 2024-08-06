The Bauchi State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Katagum Local Government Area after the #EndBadGovernance protest turned violent in Azare town.
On Monday, the protesters looted and razed parts of the local government secretariat in Azare, the headquarters of the Katagum council area.
The protesters marched on the streets of Azare town, chanting anti-government slogans.
The hoodlums reportedly targeted the residences of some prominent politicians in Azare, attempting to burn them.
Following the violence, the state government announced a 24-hour curfew in the council area.
The secretary to the state government, Ibrahim Kashim, said the curfew was due to the deteriorating security situation in Azare and its environs.
The government said the violent protest led to the destruction of public properties, stealing and harassment of innocent people.
The official said Governor Bala Mohammed approved the imposition of the curfew with immediate effect to address the situation in the area.
“The governor has directed all security agencies to wade into the matter and ensure that the hoodlums are fished out and brought to book, calling on law-abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies at this trying moment”, Mr Kashim said.
