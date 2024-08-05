The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has given China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) an October deadline to complete the collapsed New Artisan Bridge on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The directive is in a statement issued by Uche Anichukwu, the Senior Special Assistant on External Relations to Governor Peter Mbah, and made available to reporters in Enugu on Monday.

Mr Anichukwu said the minister gave the directive when he, along with the governor, inspected some key federal government projects in the state.

“I have been here more than 10 times since the collapse of the bridge.

“The governor went to see Mr President, who directed immediate work on the bridge.

“This work is being done by CCECC. I must commend them very highly for their quality of work and speed.

“This is the speed that the Enugu governor desires, and is also very happy with this.

“I am giving them October 2024 to deliver this project,” the statement quoted Mr Umahi.

It further stated that the minister said that due to the paucity of funds, the federal government would allow the Enugu State Government to complete the remaining part of the 61kilometre-road, starting from Naira Triangle based on the federal government’s Highway Development Management Initiative.

This, the statement added, was purely on Public Private Partnership arrangement.

It further quoted the minister to have commended Mr Mbah for his administration’s strategic efforts and partnership with President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ramp up infrastructure development in the state.

Mr Anichukwu explained that Mr Umahi affirmed his commitment to completing the remaining sections of the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, as well as the dualisation of the Enugu-Abakaliki Road.

He also quoted Mr Mbah as commending the federal government’s commitment in addressing the challenge of road infrastructure in the South-east.

(NAN)

