The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested Omowaye Ayodele, who is a member of the gang that recently kidnapped the late former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), Femi Olaofe.

The late Olaofe, who was a professor, was kidnapped at the Federal Housing Area, Ado-Ekiti and later murdered by his captors.

The police also said the suspect and two others, including Ojo Temidayo and Busarí Lookman, robbed and killed a Point-of-Sales operator, Aina Adeyemi.

They were said to have robbed the late Adeyemi of N115,000, while riding on an unregistered Boxer Bajaj motorcycle at Babian junction, beside Federal Polytechnic satellite campus, Ado-Ekiti.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Abutu Sunday, noted that after receiving a distress call of an attack on the late Adeyemi, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) was immediately drafted to the scene where the victim was met in the pool of her blood, and later rushed to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

He said: “Investigation by the Command Rapid Response Squad led to the arrest of one of the suspects, one Omowaye Ayodele, also known as Baba Ogbon in Akure, Ondo State. The suspect confessed to have taken part in the commission of the crime and mentioned one Ojo Temidayo aka Yellow and Busarí Lookman aka Abbey as accomplices.

“According to him, Busari Lookman, aka Abbey, went ahead to shoot and rob the victim while himself and Ojo Temidayo, aka Yellow, were standing beside the road, very close to the scene of crime to monitor the environment and to describe the victim to Lookman who carried out the operation.”

According to Mr Abutu, “Efforts by the operatives of the RRS led to the arrest of Busari Lookman, who confessed during interrogation that he was the one who shot the deceased and robbed her of a cash sum of One hundred and Fifty-five thousand naira (₦155,000).

“He mentioned Omowaye Ayodele and Ojo Temidayo as his accomplices, including one Sunday Onyema who is currently at large. According to him, the money robbed was handed over to Omowaye Ayodele and a sum of fifty thousand naira (₦50,000) was given to him as his own share.”

The police spokesperson said Mr Ayodele further confessed that he is a member of a kidnap syndicate that recently kidnapped the late Olaofe at Federal Housing Area, Ado-Ekiti.

He added that he was arrested in 2015 for kidnapping, imprisoned and was released recently on 24 May 2024 after completing his jail term.

“Omowaye Ayodele confessed also that himself and his gang members have attacked and robbed different Point-of-Sales (POS) operators at different locations in Ado-Ekiti such as Bawa Estate area and Better Life area, amongst others,” he said.

Mr Abutu said the suspects are currently undergoing investigation and would be arraigned accordingly, while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing member of the gang who is allegedly in custody of the arms they use for their operations.

