The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off the distribution of improved seeds, chemicals, and fertilisers to 10,000 farmers across the 16 local government areas of the state for this farming season.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the exercise was part of his administration’s efforts to encourage a bumper harvest and promote food security in the state and Nigeria.

He said the government had targeted 600,000 households, including small-scale farmers, in its recent distribution of farm implements and other supports.

Speaking in Ilorin at the launch of the third batch of the distribution of farm inputs to local farmers, the governor described farmers as the backbone of food security and sustainable economic growth.

“This administration is committed to addressing the challenges in the agricultural sector. Farmers are recognised as the backbone of food security and economic growth. Hence, a rigorous farmer registration process has been set up, ensuring that only genuine farmers benefit,” Mr AbdulRazaq said

He said, “The first batch of the Special Rice Intervention Programme assisted 3400 real farmers with quality seeds, fertilisers, and agrochemicals, resulting in significant increases in rice production.

“With the second phase (FADAMA NG CARES), 600,000 beneficiaries are receiving support, including boats, seeds, agrochemicals, power tillers, and grinding machines. This initiative aims to make agricultural productivity more robust and widespread.”

Mr AbdulRazaq said his government is also committed to boosting livestock productivity and market access through the state’s Livestock Productivity and Enhancement Scheme campaigns.

“By supporting farmers, food security is ensured, jobs created, and economic growth is sustained,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Toyosi Thomas-Adebayo, said the government has embarked on several programmes to support farmers and improve farm yields.

In her remarks, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Funke Sokoya, said the distribution of farm inputs for farmers means a lot in the agricultural sector and thus urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the purpose that serves the public interest.

The Executive Director the Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication, Abdur-Rahman Ayuba, who spoke on behalf of other CSOs, hailed the government for engaging them in all stages of the exercise.

He urged government officials to ensure proper monitoring of the recipients so that the inputs and other supports are used appropriately.

