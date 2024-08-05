The Ọtun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has accepted to wear a beaded crown as part of the prerequisites for him to become the next Olúbàdàn of Ibadanland.

He said that his decision was made in response to pressure from Ibadan indigenes both at home and abroad to facilitate his ascension to the throne.

Mr Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo State, claimed that the reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, distributed on the 43rd Olubadan’s coronation day by the Seyi Makinde-led state government, was intended to humiliate him.

Speaking on a Fresh 105.9 FM radio programme monitored by our correspondent on Sunday, he explained that his focus has always been to serve and welcome people’s resolutions since he began taking leadership roles, beginning from the Senate up to his time at the Government House.

“I had previously served as a Governor and Senator. Our goal is always to serve the people. Now, people have asked me to become their King, which I cannot refuse. If not accepting a beaded crown would impede my ascension, I am prepared to accept it,” Mr Ladoja said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that two days after the coronation of the new Olúbàdàn, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, some Ibadan indigenes alerted the public to potential court cases that may be triggered by Section 4 of the newly reviewed 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

They stated that since Mr Ladoja is not wearing a beaded crown, that section will not allow him to ascend the throne as the next Olúbàdàn of Ibadanland.

Section 4 of the new Declaration, which took effect from 17 July 2024, reads: “The person who may be proposed as candidate by the Line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan shall be the most senior beaded crown Oba in that line.”

In response to the claim, Mr Ladoja disclosed that he had received numerous genuine recommendations to sue the state government in court over the recently revised Chieftaincy Law, but he had declined their advice.

He said people would consider him troublesome if he proceeded to court again over chieftaincy matters, claiming that the Makinde-administration wanted to publicly humiliate him by giving attendees the newly reviewed Gazette as a souvenir at the 12 July coronation.

According to him, “I was not aware of the Gazette’s distribution at the coronation, but some people later brought it to my attention. One thing I am certain of is that if God desires something for someone, no matter the obstacle, he will obtain it.

“People told me to go to court, but I said there was nothing to be concerned about. I explained that if the state government doesn’t want me to become the Olúbàdàn, let us leave it for them.

“The Oyo State government refused to take the Gazette to the libraries, but could distribute it on that day when my attendance was significant, just to humiliate me.”

Recall that PREMIUM TIMES reported on 19 July that the Oyo State government, through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dọtun Oyelade, debunked rumours that the review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Law was targeted at anyone.

At the time, Mr Oyelade revealed that the immediate past Olubadan, the late Olalekan Balogun, established the Ibadan Chieftaincy Review Committee to review and deliberate on the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law’s needed reforms, the existing chieftaincy declaration, and the composition of the Ibadan land local government traditional councils, as well as make the necessary recommendations.

He disclosed that after extensive review and deliberation, the committee recommended, among others, that the 11 high chiefs who are members of the Olubadan-in-Council be elevated and approved as beaded crown-wearing Obas.

