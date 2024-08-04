Nigeria’s hopes of having an athlete in the 100m men’s final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were dashed on Sunday, as Favour Ashe and Kayinsola Ajayi failed to qualify from their respective semifinal races.

In the semifinals, South Africa’s Akani Simbine impressed with a winning time of 9.87s in heat 2, securing his spot in the final alongside Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (9.91s).

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs finished third in 9.92s, meaning he would have to await confirmation of his qualification.

Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi finished sixth in heat 2 with a time of 10.16s.

It wasn’t any better for Favour Ashe, who started strongly but ultimately finished sixth in heat 1 with a time of 10.08s.

In heat 1, Jamaica’s Oblique Seville edged out Noah Lyles with a personal best of 9.81s, with Lyles finishing second in 9.83s.

Despite his loss, Lyles advanced to the final.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The outcome in Paris marks a contrast to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke made history by becoming the first Nigerian man to reach the 100m Olympic final in 25 years.

He finished second in his semifinal with a time of 10.00s.

Unfortunately, neither Ashe nor Ajayi could replicate or surpass this achievement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

