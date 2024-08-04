Following a considerable improvement in the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru in Yobe State, Governor Mala Buni has approved a five-hour review of the curfew imposed on the three towns.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Dahiru Abdulsalam, made this known in a statement in Damaturu.

The curfew is now relaxed from noon to 5 p.m. to enable people to undertake lawful activities with effect from Sunday.

While commending security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to the areas, the governor urged them to remain vigilant and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the relaxed curfew hours.

He enjoined the residents to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities.

He assured the public of the government’s continued commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Kano Govt. relaxes curfew

Like Yobe, the Kano State Government has also relaxed the curfew, saying the curfew in the state is now from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Baba Dantiye, announced this on Sunday in a broadcast in Kano.

He said that the curfew was adjusted to restore normalcy in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state for safety during the ongoing nationwide protest.

Mr Dantiye said that Governor Abba Yusuf of the state expressed condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and property during the protest that turned violent.

He also said that the governor urged the residents of the state to return to their various homes by 2 p.m., assuring them that the curfew would be reviewed “as the security situation improves.”

He said the governor also appealed to the state’s residents to continue to pray for peace, progress, and political stability in the state and the nation.

According to the broadcast, the relaxation of the curfew is a step towards restoring normalcy.

The state government, nonetheless, insists that it will continue to monitor the situation and ensure safety.

(NAN)

