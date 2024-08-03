The Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Electoral Reformers (CODER) has urged President Bola Tinubu to address the demands of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests.

The convener of CODER, Peter Ameh, made this call in a statement on Saturday, urging President Tinubu to engage with citizens to resolve their grievances and prevent further unrest.

“The government should listen to protesters and consider their demands for the benefit of the government and the people. In a democratic society, the government is expected to listen to its citizens, including protesters, as they are elected to represent the people’s interests,” Mr Ameh stated.

Protesters, dissatisfied with Mr Tinubu’s economic policies blamed for bringing hardship to millions of Nigerians, began nationwide protests on Thursday to demand drastic solutions to the problems.

In some states, the protests have been chaotic, with hoodlums taking advantage of the demonstrations to loot.

The protests have been characterised by the high-handedness of the police and other security agencies who have shot at peaceful protesters and journalists in the first three days of the demonstrations.

Mr Ameh noted that the right to protest is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and various international and regional treaties.

The legal instruments Mr Ameh cited were the United Nations Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Nigerian Constitution (Section 40).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said all these protect citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and association.

Group slams govt

He criticised the Tinubu administration’s handling of the protests that began on 1 August, citing reports of excessive force and brutality by law enforcement.

He condemned these actions as violations of human rights and democratic principles.

“In a democracy, law enforcement agencies are expected to maintain public order while respecting the rights of citizens, including protesters,” Mr Ameh said.

ALSO READ: President Tinubu to address Nigerians as hunger protest continues

He noted that the actions of the Nigerian police and military have caused severe physical harm, emotional trauma, and even deaths, raising alarms among human rights advocates.

Appeal for dialogue

He said addressing grievances through constructive dialogue can significantly reduce unrest.

Mr Ameh pointed out that when citizens feel heard and their issues acknowledged, the likelihood of protests escalating into violence diminishes.

Mr Ameh urged the government to listen to the people’s concerns and endeavour to build trust and social cohesion. He said this would help create a win-win situation that benefits the government and society.

“In a democratic society, it is imperative that the government listens to its citizens, respects them, and works towards solutions that promote the well-being of all,” Mr Ameh added.

Mr Ameh said by listening to the voices of the protesters, the government can gain valuable insights that enhance decision-making processes and lead to more effective and equitable policies.

He said the approach preserves public order and strengthens the trust between the government and its people, creating a more stable and harmonious society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

