Nigeria’s hopes of having a female athlete compete in the Olympic 100m final have been dashed once again, extending the country’s drought to three consecutive editions.
Rosemary Chukwuma, Nigeria’s sole entrant in the semifinals, finished last in her heat on Saturday, failing to advance to the final.
Analysts had suggested that Chukwuma needed to equal or surpass Blessing Okagbare’s 2012 London Olympics semifinal time of 10.92 seconds to stand a chance.
However, the 22-year-old fell short, clocking 11.39 seconds and finishing eighth.
|
Chukwuma’s struggles were not unexpected, given her narrow escape in the opening heat, where she qualified for the semifinals with a time of 11.26 seconds after avoiding a false start.
Aside from the absence of Nigerian women in the 100m final another noticable absentee is reigning African Championships and African Games champion, Gina Bass who also failed to qualify.
As a result, 35-year-old Ivorian, Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith, will be the sole African representative in the final.
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Paris 2024: Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi, Ashe qualify for 100m semi-final
Meanwhile, St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred made a stunning statement in the semifinals, winning heat 2 with a remarkable time of 10.84 seconds. USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson secured the second automatic spot, finishing in 10.89 seconds.
The 100m final will be held later on Saturday night.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999