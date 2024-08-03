The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned that graduates of polytechnic and monotechnics without evidence of mandatory one-year Industrial Training (IT) will not participate in national service.
Yetunde Baderinwa, NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.
Mrs Baderinwa said that NYSC had issued circular to that effect.
Mrs Baderinwa said,:“It has been noticed in recent times that some graduates of polytechnics and mlnotechnics do not observe the mandatory one-year IT before being admitted for HND programme.
“The one year IT is a prerequisite for HND.
“They must undergo the one year IT with evidence of completion before going for HND, and institutions must confirm this before admitting them for HND.
“The directive will take effect from next orientation camp, and we will not register any candidate who did not complete or undergo the process.”
She said that the measure would promore the sanctity of Nigeria’s education system.
According the co-ordinator, prospective corps members, who are HND graduates, will be required to present evidence of completion of the IT before being registered at any NYSC orientation camp.
(NAN)
