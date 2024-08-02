Nigeria’s 4×400 mixed relay team narrowly missed out on a spot in the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics, finishing fourth with a time of 3:11.99.

Italy narrowly edged past Nigeria, securing the last spot in the final.

The Nigerian quartet, consisting of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Emmanuel Ojeli, and Patience Okon-George, competed in the second heat against teams from seven other countries, including Great Britain, Netherlands, and Germany.

Despite a strong start, with Ogazi and Onojuvwevwo finishing top three in the first and second relays, respectively, the team’s pace faltered in the third and fourth relays, ultimately falling short of the finals.

Although they missed out on a spot in the final, Team Nigeria set a new national record, shattering the previous time of 3:12s with their 3:11.99 finish.

New World Record

In an earlier heat, Team USA made history by breaking the world and Olympic records in the mixed 4×400 relay, finishing with a staggering time of 3:07.41.

The team, composed of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown, surpassed the previous world record of 3:08.80, set by the USA quartet at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

