In our 18th November 2022 edition, we published a story with the headline, “Using Military Force, Nigerian Naval Officer encroaches on Civilian Properties in Lagos” [assessed via our website: https:www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/566008-using military-force-nigerian-naval-officer-encroaches-on-civilians-properties-in-lagos.html; and our other media platforms]

We have since found out that the information in the Publication about Rear Admiral Mohammed Raimi Omuya was totally wrong. We can affirm here that Rear Admiral Mohammed Raimi Omuya, contrary to the incorrect representation in our said story, was not involved in sending military personnel to invade farmlands in Igboku area of Epe, Lagos State, using political or military power or influence to encroach on properties belonging to powerless or ordinary Nigerian citizens in Lagos, using military power to acquire civilians’ real estate, nor involved in illegally claiming land ownership in the area mentioned in the story. We regret whatever inconvenience, embarrassment, or reputational damage the Publication must have caused him as a retired senior military officer. To this end, we are also using this medium to apologise to him and retract the said Publication.

