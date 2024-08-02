The police in Edo State say they have arrested five suspected kidnappers who allegedly killed their victim, Smart Nwashiri, 29, after receiving a N200,000 ransom.

Briefing reporters in Benin on Thursday, the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said the suspects allegedly committed the crime in Ologbo community near Benin City.

Mr Adegboye said the suspects, whose names were withheld, hail from Delta State but reside in Edo, on 17 June, lured the victim into their hideout on the pretence of selling a vehicle spare parts to him.

The police commissioner claimed the victim might have been a serial receiver of stolen items from the suspects.

“They all conspired, kidnapped the victim and demanded a ransom of N1 million, but the victim could only offer N200,000 to them.

“The suspects (allegedly) stabbed the victim, several times, to death and buried him in a shallow grave in a bid to cover their heinous act,” the commissioner said.

The police chief said the weapon, the corpse and the motorcycle of the victim had been recovered, adding that the suspects would be charged in court once the investigation was completed.

In an interview with journalists, the gang leader said they killed the victim to avoid being caught because the man knew them.

(NAN)

