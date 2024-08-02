Protesters on Thursday looted a truckload of rice at Urora community in Ikpoba-okha Local Government of Edo State.

Witnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the protesters found the vehicle parked on a road as they protested in the community.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke anonymously, told NAN that the rice might be from the federal government for Edo residents but was allegedly diverted.

They alleged that the politicians representing the state had been diverting palliatives meant for Edo residents because the rice was in 10kg sacks.

They vowed to search for all locations where federal government palliatives designated for Edo were hidden.

The protesters also made videos of the looting from the unidentified truck.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, denied that the rice belonged to the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Nehikhare alleged that the videos making the rounds as regards the looting were a desperate attempt to score cheap political points by opposition parties.

He said, “The Edo State Government has received information about the looting of bags of rice from an unidentified truck and private residences in parts of Benin City in the wake of the ‘EndBadBGovernance protests.

“The videos making the rounds are said to have emanated from the Urora axis of Ikpoba Hill, Benin, and the government does not have a warehouse in that location,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

