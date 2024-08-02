Amid concerns that the #EndBadGovernance protest might turn violent in Lagos State, demonstrations on Thursday were peaceful.

A large procession of protesters, mainly youths, kicked off demonstrations around 8 a.m. in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, before marching to Ojota where they joined other demonstrators.

Chanting and singing solidarity songs, the protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, such as ‘End bad governance,’ ‘We are hungry,’ ‘There is too much suffering,’ and ‘Reverse electricity tariff now.’

One of the protesters, Mojola Bankole, who described herself as a widow and breadwinner of her house, expressed frustration over Nigeria’s failing economy.

As a single mother, she said providing for her children had been difficult.

“I’m a mother of three, I can’t feed them. I do more than one job just to survive,” Mrs Bankole told PREMIUM TIMES.

Another protester, Mira Friday, urged President Bola Tinubu to address the rising cost of living in the country.

“We can’t afford to eat one meal a day. Things are getting costly every day. Cost of transportation has also risen. We want the government to bring down the price of fuel and food,” Ms Friday said.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) were at the protest ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The police officers were fully decked with riot helmets, ballistic vests, shields, and batons. Armored vehicles were spotted at the protest ground just as a white helicopter was seen hovering around Freedom Park, venue of the protest in Ojota at the beginning of the protest.

Day One of the #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos ended peacefully at about 4 p.m., as protesters rounded off demonstrations, promising to resume tomorrow.

The nationwide protest is expected to hold for 10 days between 1 and 10 August.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday, appealed to the protesters to be peaceful with their demonstrations, urging them to reflect on the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020 that began peacefully before it was hijacked, leading to widespread destruction of property.

