Residents of Kwara State, particularly in Ilorin, the state capital, shunned the #EndBadGovernance observed in many states in Nigeria on Thursday.

Most people stayed indoors for fear of the unknown, except the few individuals who gathered to discuss the situations in the country.

Even the Metropolitan Square, Ilorin, which the State High Court on Wednesday ruled for use for any protest, was empty.

There were no protesters in and around the venue except security operatives deployed there to maintain law and order.

Most shops along major streets in Ilorin, such as Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Unity Road, New Yidi Road, Asa Dam Road and Airport Road opened late, but there was vehicular movement.

Officers of NSCDS, the police, and the army took strategic positions at the ever-busy Post Office area and nearby Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office.

Some petty traders also went about their businesses as security officers checked vehicles plying the major streets.

However, commercial banks did not open their gates to customers.

POS operators capitalised on the situation as people queued up to withdraw cash from them.

Many people in the state had been apprehensive of violence that usually trailed protests and stayed indoors for the early part of the day.

It would be recalled that traditional rulers, lawmakers and government officials had appealed to the youth not to join in the protest, urging them to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement.

Police CP reacts

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Kwara State, the state commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, commended the people of the state for not joining the action.

Mr Olaiya described Kwaran as a state of peace and harmony.

He said there was no incident, explaining that most people went about their businesses peacefully.

