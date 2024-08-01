The “EndBadGovernance” protest in Nigeria took a deadly turn in Katsina State, on Thursday, as three people lost their lives and some churches were vandalised.

The protest began peacefully but quickly escalated into violence.

It was observed from videos circulating that the situation spiralled out of control, with some individuals taking advantage of the chaos to loot and destroy properties.

#EndBadGovernance protest

Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday to commence a 10-day nationwide protest, expressing their frustration over the country’s lingering economic hardship.

The “EndBadGovernance” protest is a nationwide movement in Nigeria, sparked by growing frustration and discontent among citizens over the country’s deteriorating socio-economic conditions, insecurity, and perceived poor leadership.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has been grappling with numerous challenges, including a rising unemployment and poverty rate.

The country’s infrastructure and public services have also been deteriorating, leading to perceived government insensitivity and lack of accountability.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The protests, led by civil society organisations, youth groups, and opposition parties, aim to demand improved governance and leadership, accountability and transparency, economic reforms and job creation, enhanced security and protection of citizens, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

The movement gained momentum on social media, with the hashtag #EndBadGovernance trending across platforms.

Protesters’ demands

The protesters are seeking the reversal of the fuel price hike, restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and reduction of import duties to previous rates.

They are also demanding the reversal of hikes in tertiary education fees, the security of farmlands for farmers, and a reduction in the prices of staple foods.

Furthermore, they are calling for full transparency and accountability in governance, including public disclosure and reduction of public officials’ salaries and allowances, as well as an emergency fund to support SMEs.

The government called on the youths to shun protests.

Despite the President’s acknowledgement of the right to peaceful protests, his administration has expressed concerns about the potential dangers associated with demonstrations, citing the risk of hijacking by criminals.

Mr Tinubu and his cabinet officials have urged the youth to abandon the protest, dismissing it as unwarranted and politically motivated.

However, protest organisers in Abuja and other parts of the country remain resolute, calling for a range of economic reforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

