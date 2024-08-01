Hoodlums blocked a highway to Abuja at the popular Mararaba junction in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Thursday.

The hoodlums blocked the road and burned tyres.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that the protesters and hoodlums, who hindered motorists from accessing the road, were seen holding placards and leaves.

NAN also reports that fully armed police officers were seen trying to curtail them as residents fled in different directions.

All the plazas and shops, motor parks along the roads and the popular Mararaba market are under lock and key.

The organisers of the protests are calling for the reversal of the fuel price hike, the restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and the reduction of import duties to their previous rates.

The groups also demand the reversal of many institutions’ hikes in tertiary education fees.

They also demand full transparency and accountability in governance, including public disclosure and reduction of public officials’ salaries and allowances, as well as an emergency fund to support small and medium enterprises.

(NAN)

