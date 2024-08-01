Some protesters of the #EndBadGovernnaceinNigeria’ have blocked the Keffi-Abuja highway, preventing motorists from the Keffi metropolis from entering.

The protests will run from 1 to August 10, to demand an end to bad governance, hunger and high cost of living in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside from blocking the highway, the protesters, in their hundreds, also set fire to car tyres and threatened to beat up motorists who refused to retreat.

Some of the protesters held placards with the inscriptions such as “End bad governance in Nigeria”, “Bring back fuel subsidy” among others.

The protest which is ongoing, is taking place on the outskirts of Keffi, with both sides of the highway blocked, with burnt tyres to prevent vehicular movement.

However, security officials have so far been equal to the task, as they had been able to control the crowd.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

