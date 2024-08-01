Some protesters of the #EndBadGovernnaceinNigeria’ have blocked the Keffi-Abuja highway, preventing motorists from the Keffi metropolis from entering.
The protests will run from 1 to August 10, to demand an end to bad governance, hunger and high cost of living in the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside from blocking the highway, the protesters, in their hundreds, also set fire to car tyres and threatened to beat up motorists who refused to retreat.
Some of the protesters held placards with the inscriptions such as “End bad governance in Nigeria”, “Bring back fuel subsidy” among others.
|
The protest which is ongoing, is taking place on the outskirts of Keffi, with both sides of the highway blocked, with burnt tyres to prevent vehicular movement.
However, security officials have so far been equal to the task, as they had been able to control the crowd.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999