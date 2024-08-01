Sevilla FC have officially announced the signing of Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho on a two-year contract with an option for a further year.

The 27-year-old striker arrives as a free agent after spending seven seasons at Leicester City.

Career

Iheanacho’s career began over a decade ago in Imo State before moving to Europe to join Manchester City.

He initially played for City’s youth teams before making 64 appearances for the first team, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists over two seasons.

In 2017, Iheanacho joined Leicester City, where he played 232 games in all competitions, scoring 61 goals and providing 34 assists until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He also gained European experience, playing 19 games in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

At the international level, Iheanacho has made 55 appearances for Nigeria, scoring 19 goals.

One of his most notable achievements was winning the U-17 World Cup in 2013.

He was voted MVP in that tournament and also won the award for the Most Promising Talent in the same year at the annual CAF Awards.

Sevilla’s official statement welcomed Iheanacho as their fifth signing of the summer, highlighting his experience and goal-scoring record.

From Mutiu Adepoju to Obafemi Martins, La Liga, Spain’s top football division, has been home to several talented Nigerian players over the years and Iheancaho will be hoping to thrive in his new home.

Naija combo

Before Iheancaho, Sevilla had also signed another Nigerian, Chidera Edjuke.

With their talent and expertise, the Nigerian duo is expected to make a significant impact and help their new club, Sevilla, improve on their disappointing 14th-place finish last season.

