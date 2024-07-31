The Media Rights Agenda (MRA), on Wednesday, called on the federal government and security operatives to protect journalists covering the protests scheduled to begin on 1 August.

In a statement by its communication officer, Idowu Adewale, the group said press members should be protected and allowed to cover the protest without interference.

Some Nigerians will, on Thursday troop out to protest against economic policies of the federal government, which has caused inflation and hardship in the country.

The protest is tagged #EndBadGovernace.

The media group noted that journalists must be able to report on the events without fear of harassment, obstruction, or violence targeted at them.

Programme Officer, MRA, Esther Adeniyi, said the call to protect journalists became necessary in light of recent events where journalists have faced undue harassment, obstruction, and violence without consequences while performing their duties.

Ms Adeniyi cited Principle 20 of the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa, adopted by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in November 2019, which it said had been given judicial seal in Nigeria by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The right of journalists to cover protests is fundamental to a functioning democracy. As Nigeria braces for significant protests in the coming days, it is crucial that journalists are allowed to perform their duties safely and without interference,” MRA said.

“We call on the government and security agencies to take immediate action and proactive measures to protect journalists and uphold the principles of press freedom.

“In particular, the government and security agencies should respect the role of the media and allow journalists to report freely and without hindrance; take proactive measures to ensure the safety of journalists covering the protests, including protecting them from physical harm, harassment, and unjust arrest or detention, as well as promptly investigating and bringing to justice anyone who threatens, attacks or harms any journalist,” the statement added.

Ms Adeniyi also called on members of the public, including protesters, to recognise the important role that journalists play in a democracy and, therefore, support and protect them as they report on critical events affecting the nation.

She urged journalists to implement personal security plans as they go about covering the protests given the documented instances of harassment, intimidation, and violence against media professionals during previous protests.

She also urged them to report any incident of attacks or harassment that they encounter while covering the protests through MRA’s hotline – 0806 524 0610.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

